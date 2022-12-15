OEUK hires industry veteran David Whitehouse as new chief executive

Industry body Offshore Energies UK (OEUK) has named David Whitehouse as its new chief executive.

Whitehouse will start the role in January, replacing long-serving OEUK leader Deirdre Michie.

The new hire was most recently in charge of operator CNR International, where he spent two decades as managing director and vice president of development operations.

OEUK’s membership includes over 400 organisations with an interest in offshore oil, gas, carbon capture and storage, hydrogen and wind power.

It has recently been at loggerheads with the Government over the Energy Profits Levy, introduced this year to fund support packages for households and businesses.

The windfall tax harnesses record profits from oil and gas companies, following a Kremlin-fuelled commodities boom.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt recently raised the additional rate from 25 to 35 per cent, and extended its duration from 2025 to 2028.

This is on top of the 40 per cent special corporation tax the North Sea industry currently pays.

He has also brought in the electricity generators levy – a new separate 45 per cent tax on legacy generators from January 2023 – bringing renewable projects into the Government’s toughened tax regime for the first time.

Commenting on the appointment, OEUK Board co-chair and Equinor senior vice president Arne Gurtner said: “David brings a wealth of experience and a passion for nurturing our industry and its people. He brings inspirational leadership skills and deep industry expertise that will connect with government, our stakeholders and our growing membership across all parts of the offshore energy landscape.”