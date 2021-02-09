Ocado sales jump in pandemic but investment in international business slows earnings growth

Online supermarket Ocado reported a jump in revenue due to a surge in demand for home food delivery services in the pandemic, but said investment in its international technology business offset growth.

Group revenue increased 32.7 per cent to £2.33bn, up from £1.76bn last year, driven by 35.3 per cent growth in its retail revenue during the pandemic.

Read more: The Week Ahead: Look out for GDP data, Ocado, AstraZ, Twitter and Ted Baker



There was a £31 increase in the average basket size from £106 to £137during the period.

Revenue in its international solutions business was £16.6m following the launch of its first customer fulfillment centres in Toronto and Paris.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization was £73.1m, up from £43.3m in 2019, due to higher revenues in the UK retail business.

However this was offset by increased investment in global growth, including a hiring spree to support international relationships, technology resources to help scale and improve the platform, and infrastructure investments.

Meanwhile,

Ocado also booked Covid-19 related costs such as frontline worker bonuses and additional safety measures.

More to follow