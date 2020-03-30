Ocado orders coronavirus testing kits for staff

Ocado has purchased coronavirus testing kits for its frontline workers, who will also receive a 10 per cent bonus during the pandemic.



Employees working on the frontline of the food delivery operation, such as drivers, personal shoppers, drivers, engineers, and site managers will get a bonus on all hours worked from 23 March.



Read more: Advertising recession ‘highly probable’ as coronavirus hits key media owners

The online supermarket, which has stopped accepting orders from new customers due to a surge in demand, also said it had purchased Covid-19 testing kits for its staff. The company said it will make the kits available to the government if required.



It is also temperature testing all its employees at its customer fulfillment centres.



All staff members that are forced to take time off sick due to the outbreak will receive full sick pay, the company said.



“We are taking great care to protect the health, safety and welfare of our colleagues around the world, while continuing to provide an essential service to Ocado Retail and Morrisons in the UK and progressing with our international partners,” the company said.



Read more: Coronavirus: Bank of England extends emergency liquidity measure

“At our sites and on the doorsteps, we have implemented a series of measures in line with official advice to limit physical contact and maintain the highest standards of hygiene.”

