Ocado finance chief steps down due to 'family circumstances'

Ocado’s finance chief will step down after eight years with the online supermarket, citing family circumstances as the reason for his departure.

Duncan Tatton-Brown, who was appointed as Ocado’s chief financial officer in 2012, will leave the role in November, but will continue as a non-executive director.

Tatton-Brown said family circumstances meant that it is “the right time to step down”.

He will be replaced by Rolls-Royce finance chief Stephan Daintith, who has also previously held senior roles at Daily Mail and General Trust, Dow Jones and News International.

The announcement comes days before Ocado launches its new partnership with M&S, which begins on 1 September.

The deal with M&S was completed in August last year and signalled the end of Ocado’s supply contract with upmarket supermarket chain Waitrose.

Chief executive Tim Steiner said: “Duncan joined us in 2012 when Ocado was a very different business to what it is today.

“He has made a critical contribution to our growth as a company and the successful execution of our strategy. As importantly, he has been a highly valued colleague to us all and we will miss him”.

Tatton-Brown added: “I have enjoyed my time at Ocado tremendously. This is an amazing buisness with huge growth opportunities ahead of it.

“Family circumstances, however, mean that this is the right time for me to step down from my role as chief financial officer”.