OAG Appoints ex-Skyscanner Executive Filip Filipov as New Chief Executive Officer

OAG announces today the appointment of Filip Filipov, ex-Skyscanner executive, as new Chief Executive Officer.

Filip Filipov currently serves as the company’s Chief Operating Officer and takes over from Phil Callow who has chosen to step down having completed thirteen transformational years at the helm of OAG to pursue his many other interests. Since joining in 2024, Filipov has played a leading role in the company’s ambitious next phase of growth and ongoing acceleration. He will now lead OAG into a new era defined by advanced data products and AI-driven intelligence. Before joining OAG, Filipov held senior roles in travel technology and big-data consulting, including on Skyscanner’s executive team.

Filip Filipov said: “It’s a privilege to step into this role and lead a company with such a strong heritage and reputation. I’m excited for what’s ahead and committed to serving our customers with the reliability, service, and innovation they depend on.”

Chairman of OAG, Gehan Talwatte, commented: “Filip’s appointment reflects our strong succession planning and our commitment to stability, continuity, and sustained growth. Our customers, partners, and the industry can expect OAG to continue delivering the trusted service and innovation we are known for. Phil will be supporting the transition during the first quarter of 2026 and thereafter become an Advisor to the Board.”

Outgoing CEO of OAG, Phil Callow, said: “Having steered OAG through many waves of change and played a part in building it to where it is today, I have decided that it is the right time for me to pass the baton to someone new. It’s been an enormous privilege to have led such an outstanding group of people and I’m extremely excited for their future, especially with Filip’s dynamic leadership in place.”

