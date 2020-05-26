O2 Arena stood down as NHS Nightingale training facility

The O2 Arena has been officially stood down more than 40 days after it was transformed into a training ground for frontline NHS workers fighting the coronavirus outbreak.

Owner AEG last month handed over the iconic London venue to serve as an educational training hub for staff required at the new NHS Nightingale hospital at the Excel centre.

The arena was initially put up for use until the end of June, but is no longer needed. Downing Street earlier this month said London’s NHS Nightingale had been put on standby and will no longer be admitting patients.

The NHS’ 44-day stint at the concert hall means it has now secured the record for the longest residency at the O2 Arena — a title previously held by Prince, Michael McIntyre and Take That.

“We’ve hosted some real heroes during these past few weeks and it has been a privilege for AEG, along with our partner O2, to have been able to play our part during these challenging times,” said Danielle Kennedy-Clark, deputy general manager of the O2.

“This has been our most important residency to date and we’re grateful to the team for this special piece of artwork to remind us of such a poignant time.”

While the O2 currently remains closed, plans are underway to launch a phased reopening this summer, with the venue’s retail centre and Up at the O2 climbing activity set to reopen first.

All 120 members of the NHS team who ran the training facility have been invited back to Up at the O2 to climb over the landmark when it reopen in July.