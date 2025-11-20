Nvidia: UK staff get £45m as shares rocket

Nvidia founder and CEO Jensen Huang. Credit - Getty.

Staff at the UK-headquartered arm of Nvidia received a boost of almost £45m thanks to a generous share save scheme which has since been significantly upgraded.

Since 2012, the US chipmaker has allowed its employees to have up to 15 per cent of their earnings withheld to buy shares in the company at a 85 per cent discount.

From March 2025, that has been increased to up to 25 per cent.

Now, new accounts filed with Companies House, the London-based division of Nvidia has revealed the total fair value of awards granted in the year to 26 January, 2025, to its staff totalled £44.7m.

That is up significantly from the £33.3m total in the prior financial year.

During its latest financial year, the average number of people employed by Nvidia UK increased rom 325 to 364.

Its turnover also surged from £137.5m to £183m while its pre-tax profit went from £39.7m to £47.8m.

The UK-headquartered arm of Nvidia did not pay a dividend to its US parent for its latest financial year, having paid out £160.7m in the prior 12 months.

For the same financial year, the wider Nvidia group reported £3.6bn in stock-based compensation that was awarded to its employees across the world.

In the year ending January 2025, Nvidia increased by more than 95 per cent to $120. Shares in the group are now trading at around $190.

Nvidia’s third quarter sales and profit rocket

The results for the UK-headquartered arm of Nvidia have been published on the same day the wider group delivered another blockbuster set of quarterly results.

The chipmaker’s revenue surged 62 per cent to $57bn (£43.6bn) in the three months to 26 October, 2025.

Its profit also surged by 65 per cent to $31.9bn (£24.4m) compared to the same period in 2024.

The data-centre division, its engine of AI infrastructure investment, once again drove performance, with revenue up 66 per cent to $51.2bn.

Elsewhere, gaming revenue rose 30 per cent to $4.3bn.

Anthropic: UK staff get eye-watering sums at AI giant

The millions handed to Nvidia employees in the UK come after City AM reported recently that AI giant Anthropic is also paying its staff in this country eye-watering financial packages.

The business, which only launched in the UK at the start of 2023, increased its headcount from six to 43 in 2024 while its staff costs rocketed from £3.6m to £24m.

Its wage bill went from £1.6m to £12.3m in the year while its share-base payments jumped from £1.7m to £9.6m.

Social security costs grew from £216,731 to £1.6m while other pension costs also went from £36,313 to £380,976.

The increases mean that, if divided equally, Anthropic’s total staff costs is enough for each UK employee’s financial package to total almost £560,000 a year.