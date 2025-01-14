Nvidia data centre opens in London Docklands as Starmer launches AI action plan

London Docklands and Crawley will host some of Europe’s largest Nvidia AI platforms in two newly operational data centres, after Britain launched its’ AI Opportunities Action Plan this week

New York-based cloud provider CoreWeave announced the opening of these sites as Keir Starmer’s government looked to pour more money into data centre infrastructure.

Its London Docklands site, developed in partnership with Global Switch, went live in December 2024, while its Crawley location, built near London Gatwick Airport by Digital Realty, became operational last October.

Both are entirely powered by renewable energy, reflecting the firm’s sustainability commitments.

The launch comes as the UK government rolls out an AI action plan, emphasising infrastructure development and public-private collaboration to drive the UK’s AI growth.

UK’s AI infrastructure

These new data centres mark the company’s first operational deployments within the UK, reinforcing its pledge to invest £1bn in the UK after opening a new office in London as its European headquarters.

Mike Mattacola, chief business officer at CoreWeave, said “our first operational data centres in the UK are a significant milestone for the company. The UK is a crucial market for CoreWeave, and we are pleased to partner with Digital Realty and Global Switch to deliver the next generation of AI infrastructure here.”

CoreWeave’s specialised cloud AI platform has been designed to optimise workloads for AI as an alternative to traditional cloud providers.

By the end of last year, the firm had launched 28 data centres globally, while planning to open an additional 10 in 2025.

Chief executive of Global switch, Ashley Muldoon, said “we’re excited to partner with CoreWeave to deliver vital infrastructure in London. These centres offer energy-efficient solutions critical to meeting rising AI demand in the UK”.

Seamus Dunne, managing director at Digital Realty, also said that “hosting one of Europe’s largest Nvidia deployments at Crawley is a major leap for AI infrastructure in Europe, empowering businesses to scale their AI capabilities”.

AI Opportunities Action Plan

Chancellor Rachel Reeves said “this investment is a huge vote of confidence in the UK’s technology sector. It aligns with our Plan for Change, driving economic growth and using AI to improve efficiency across the country.”

Monday’s announcement revealed major data centre investment across the UK, with a £12bn Vantage Data Centres project to develop one of Europe’s largest campuses in Wales, creating over 11,500 jobs.

A $2.5bn (£2bn) investment has also been announced to rebuild the UK’s largest sovereign AI data centre in Essex by 2026.

However, industry experts noted challenges linked to energy and infrastructure.

Planning law expert at Pinset Masons, Robbie Owen, said that “the planning system must reflect the national significance of data centres. Revised government guidance could quickly facilitate AI growth zones without requiring new legislation”.

While Owen advocated for streamline processes for data centres, Luke Alvarez, managing general partner at Hiro Capital, pointed to energy constraints as a critical barrier.

“The UK needs a lot more energy, fast”, he said. “Low cost, reliable energy is key to national success, and our current strategy- focused heavily on wind- cannot support the rapid rollout of data centres needed for AI”.

“Investment in nuclear and flexible energy sources is urgently required”.