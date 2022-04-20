Number of passengers reported for ‘intrusive staring’ on tube goes up following TfL campaign

The number of people reported for intrusive staring has increased. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

The number of passengers reported for “intrusive staring” on the tube network has gone up following a Transport for London (TfL) campaign.

Aiming to root out the sexual harassment faced by women on the network, the campaign invites people to report also “intrusive staring of a sexual nature”, as it is considered “sexual harassment.”

“It’s human nature to stare at things. However, it’s very different when someone is staring, leering, or there’s a sexual motivation,” detective inspector Sarah White, who is at the helm of the British Transport Police sexual offences team, told the Telegraph.

“We want to know about that staring because that is the behaviour that suggests to me that someone is thinking about a sexual behaviour that supports that staring.”