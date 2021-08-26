Number of deaths and serious injuries from drink driving accidents at eight-year high

New data this morning showed that the number of people killed or seriously injured (KSI) in drink-driving crashes rose to an eight-year high in 2019.

Figures from the Department for Transport (DfT) showed that there were 2,050 people involved in KSI accidents where at least one of the drivers was above the alcohol limit.

That is eight per cent up on the prior year and the highest level since 2011.

RAC head of policy Nicholas Lyes said: “While there will be much interest in the 2020 casualty figures when they come out to understand the impact of the Covid lockdowns on drink-driving, these figures still represent a rather chilling reminder that in the region of 250 people are killed by drink-drivers on Great Britain’s roads every year, a figure that’s barely fallen since 2010.

“Clearly much more needs to do done, and one area we’d like to see progress in is around cutting reoffending.

“A report by Parliamentary Advisory Council for Transport Safety (PACTS) found that nearly one-in-five drink drive offences are carried out by repeat offenders, something that could be tackled with the introduction of alcohol interlocks.”

Alcohol interlocks are automatic control systems which are designed to prevent driving with excess alcohol by requiring the driver to blow into an in-car breathalyser before starting the ignition.

