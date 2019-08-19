Number 10 rejects move to recall parliament

Number 10 has rejected any suggestion that parliament may be recalled before the end of recess, despite growing calls for action.

More than 100 MPs from all parties except the DUP put their name to an open letter calling on Prime Minister Boris Johnson to end summer recess early.

The letter claimed the country was facing “a national emergency”, adding “true democrat should not fear such scrutiny… The question is whether you are one.”

The letter comes alongside a petition signed by more than 15,000 members of the public.

But the Prime Minister’s spokeswoman told journalists Johnson would not bow to this pressure.

“The House of Commons agreed the date it would rise for summer recess, as well as its return on September 3 and this was passed by a majority of close to 200 MPs,” she said.

MPs are increasingly clamouring for their holiday to be cut short following a new leak of the government’s no deal preparation at the weekend. Ministers have insisted this work had been carried out during Theresa May’s regime, and did not reflect current thinking.

Downing Street today stressed that work had been “significantly stepped up” in recent weeks.

Separately, City A.M. understands Michael Gove, chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, will give parliament regular updates on the preparations for a no-deal Brexit, starting on the first day back.

A government source said Gove, who is in charge of no-deal planning, will give MPs a detailed update on Tuesday 3 September. Thereafter he will speak possibly as often as weekly, ensuring proper scrutiny, the source said.

