Number 10 clarifies that Truss not going on ‘tour’ with King Charles across UK

King Charles III during an audience with Prime Minister Liz Truss and members of her Cabinet in the 1844 Room, at Buckingham Palace yesterday

Liz Truss will be attending three ceremonies across the UK with King Charles III and not going on a country-wide “tour”, Number 10 has said.

There were widespread reports last night that the new Prime Minister and new King were going on a tour across all nations of the UK, which raised eyebrows among pundits and social media.

Downing Street has said that Truss will be attending “services of reflection” in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

It was stressed that this was not a tour across the country and that first ministers from the respective countries will also be in attendance.

“It’s not a requirement, but the Prime Minister believes it’s important to be present for what is a significant moment of national mourning around the United Kingdom,“ a Downing Street spokesperson said.

It was revealed by The Sunday Times that Truss had been told the Queen’s death was “imminent” just minutes before delivering her £100bn+ energy support package on Thursday in the Commons.

Buckingham Palace had cancelled a meeting on Wednesday which was supposed to outline the procedures for when the monarch dies.