Nuclear pact: World leaders and diplomats restless as to the outcome of tomorrow’s talks

FILE PHOTO: Iran’s top nuclear negotiator Araqchi at a meeting in Vienna, May 2021

Global powers are set to return to Vienna tomorrow to reignite nuclear talks in a bid to recover the 2015 nuclear pact.

Diplomats and leaders alike are restless as to what the outcome might be.

The European Union, China, Russia and Iran are expected to discuss the deal in length.

Since the US under the Trump administration pulled out of the deal in 2018, Iran has breached a number of its deal’s restrictions designed to stretch the ‘breakout time’ – the amount of time it would need to produce enough fissile material for a nuclear bomb – from two to three months to around a year.

Iran has said it only wants to bolster its uranium for civil uses – but many suspect it is at looking to get closer to being able to produce a nuclear weapon.

Iranian foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said that his country will only be in the Austrian capital to discuss the lifting of US sanctions, according to The Jerusalem Post.

“If the opposing sides are prepared to return to their full obligations and the lifting of sanctions, a good and even immediate agreement can be reached,” Amirabdollahian said.

The head of Iran’s Atomic Energy Organisation Mohammed Eslami echoed this sentiment, reportedly saying that the talks will not be about “nuclear issues”.

The pact, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan Of Action (JCPOA), was discussed during six rounds of indirect talks between April and June.

The fresh bout of talks begins after the election of new Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi, who was elected in August.

Israel’s prime minister Naftali Bennett has today voiced concerns, however, that Iran will secure a relief in its various sanctions – but will fail to dial back on its nuclear projects.

The US imposed a set of economic sanctions on Iran in 2017 in response to its own Iranian programme that has meant the country does not need to cap its bomb-making projects.

Though Iran has been sanctioned by the US for a number of reasons outside of its nuclear plans since the 70s.