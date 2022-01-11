Novak Djokovic documentation questioned after test result ‘changes from negative to positive’

A German report has cast doubt on Djokovic’s claim that he tested positive for Covid-19 last month

Fresh questions have been raised about Novak Djokovic’s right to enter Australia after German media highlighted alleged irregularities in his Covid-19 test documentation.

Der Spiegel reported that the QR code on a form submitted by Djokovic linking to a PCR test result last month was showing as a negative result yesterday – rather than the positive result that has formed the basis of his application for a medical exemption from vaccination.

By later in the day, the record appeared to have been updated to show a positive result on the same PCR test.

The world No1 of men’s tennis remains at the centre of a bitter legal row over his right to play at the Australian Open, where he hopes to win a record 21st Grand Slam title later this month.

Djokovic on Monday won an appeal against Australia’s attempts to deny him entry to the country, having spent several days in detention.

His eligibility rests on the claim that he tested positive for Covid-19 on 16 December and therefore is exempt from vaccination requirements.

Australian ministers have not yet ruled out the possibility of overruling that verdict and issuing a new deportation order.

The Serb is also facing questions about whether he submitted accurate documentation relating to his movements before arriving in Australia, and whether he attended public events in his homeland after 16 December.

His parents and brother ended a press conference on Monday after some of those questions were raised by media.

Djokovic is yet to speak publicly on the issue other than in social media posts thanking fans for their support and stating his desire to play the Australian Open, which he has won nine times.