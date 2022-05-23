Not Getting Enough Recognition At Work? It Might Be Time To Move

If you’re feeling like you don’t get enough recognition for the work that you do, you’re not the only one. It’s just not enough to get paid at the end of the month – feedback, both positive and constructive, as well as acknowledgement of a job well done is crucial not only for employee morale, but also to set and clarify expectations.

Further issues arise when managers appear to play favourites. A recent Gallup and Workhuman study looked at employee recognition. The analysis revealed that only 26% of employees strongly agree that they receive similar amounts of recognition as other team members with similar performance levels, but Black and Hispanic employees feel differently. Where 28% percent of White employees strongly agree that they receive equitable recognition, only 19% of Black employees and 21% of Hispanic employees say they do.

Age is a factor as well. Just 10% of Generation Z workers strongly agree that recognition is baked into their workplace culture and nearly four in 10 of them would prefer to be recognised by their people manager at least a few times a week, but only around 25% are achieving that figure.

Gallup says it best. “When organisations fail to deliver equitable recognition, they’re undermining feelings of belonging and inclusion at work.” The good news is that many companies do understand that fostering equitable recognition strategies helps to cultivate employee talent – and keeps people sticking around.

If you’re thinking about exploring a career move, we’ve got three companies with good Glassdoor reviews to check out below – and plenty more roles on our Job Board too.

Moneybox

The Company: Moneybox is a clever app that allows you to start saving and investing for your future from as little as £1. You can link your bank account via the app, round up your everyday purchases to the nearest pound, and set aside the spare change into a savings account. Or invest into thousands of global companies via tracker funds.

The Rating: A 4.7 out of 5 star Glassdoor rating is good news for anyone looking to move here. A current employee says, “Moneybox really instills a great culture and has an amazing group of people who are always welcoming and ready to help others.” Plus, 95% would recommend working here to a friend.

The Jobs: Open roles include Business Analyst, Commercial Treasury Manager and Technical tester. Discover more job opportunities at Moneybox here.

OakNorth bank

The Company: Founded in 2013, OakNorth Bank gained regulatory approval in early 2015 and is a UK bank for small and medium-sized companies, which provides business and property loans. It was founded by entrepreneurs Rishi Khosla and Joel Perlman, who had previously founded Copal Amba.

The Rating: 87% of people who have either worked at or are working at OakNorth bank would recommend it to a friend, according to its Glassdoor reviews. Five reviews indicate that, “My colleagues are fab, it’s a diverse culture and the values OakNorth instill make this a great place to work”.

The Jobs: IT Support Analyst, Marketing Campaigns Manager and Product Designer are just three of the open roles available at OakNorth bank right now.

Iwoca

The Company: An online Fintech company based in London, iwoca offers credit facilities to small businesses trading in the UK and Germany via an automated lending platform. Over the past seven years iwoca has grown from a small start-up to one of the fastest-growing business lenders in Europe. Now it has more than 300 emplpyees in London and Frankfurt working towards the goal of funding one million small businesses.

The Rating: Iwoca has a 4.1 out of 5 star rating on Glassdoor with past and present employees saying it is “generally a fun, collaborative and nice work environment” and that “iwoca values the team very highly”. Additionally, 80% would recommend working here to a friend.

The Jobs: Sales Executive, Customer Success Team Lead and Data Scientist roles are currently on offer. For more open roles at iwoca, click here.

If you’d like to switch to a new job where your contribution is recognised, there are thousands of open roles on our Job Board right now