Norwegian Cruise Line stays on course as judge protects vaccine requirement

Cruise operator Norwegian has won a court battle allowing it to use ‘vaccine passports’ as a condition for boarding after the state of Florida attempted to ban them from doing so.

The global cruise company, which operates Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Sea Cruises brands, sued the state of Florida in July. They claimed state statutes prohibiting vaccination requirements violated federal law and would affect business. US district judge Kathleen Williams on Sunday ruled in favour of the injunction.

This opposes the recent ban on such requirements under a new law promoted by Florida’s governor Ron DeSantis. DeSantis, a rising star in the Republican party, has campaigned against coronavirus public health measures.

With the cruise line industry taking a severe hit in the pandemic, Norwegian has attempted to return to normality by minimising infection risk on board. The Company’s policy of 100 per cent vaccination of guests and crew was in place in every port it sails from around the world except for Florida.

“We are pleased that Judge Williams saw the facts, the law and the science as we did,” said Daniel S. Farkas, Norwegian Cruise Line’s general counsel.

The first departure from Miami, Florida is scheduled for August 15 on Norwegian Gem.

