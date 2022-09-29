North Sea body holds talks over security after Nord Stream sabotage

Offshore Energies UK (OEUK) has been discussing North Sea security plans with government bodies amid increasing political tensions in Europe.

The industry trade group’s operations director Mark Wilson revealed that it wants to act in a manner that is “pragmatic, proportionate and prepared” to any security issues that arise in the region.

Concerns over UK North Sea infrastructure becoming a target for sabotage follow explosions recorded across the Nord Stream pipelines in the Baltic Sea and unidentified drones being reported flying near Norwegian offshore oil and gas platforms.

Norway’s Petroleum Safety Authority also urged oil companies earlier this week to be more vigilant over potential security risks.

There has been an increased focus on supply security and protecting domestic assets since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February.

OEUK said physical protection of offshore and onshore assets “continues to be a part” of its discussions on energy security.

One example of the physical protections for offshore installations is a regulated 500m zone, where other ships are not allowed to access the area, with a standby vessel monitoring the area.

Conversations have also involved the Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) department, the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) and has been engaging with counterpart trade associations in Denmark, Germany, Netherlands, and Norway.

OEUK said that there is no suggestion at this point that UK platforms could be at risk, and that any moves currently taking place are precautionary.

Wilson argued they were not concerned yet, and had not see any evidence of drones being spotted around areas of concern.

He said: “I do want to stress we’re very much looking at a proportionate and pragmatic response that allows us to be prepared for where we can be for the uncertainties that may arise. We hope that they don’t, and we know that government agencies will have the capability to deal with these aspects.”

The operations manager referenced the Royal Navy doing routine patrols, and the RAF and Royal Navy using aircraft for surveillance activities.

The European Union has been racing to secure supplies this winter in case Russia turns off the taps into the continent, after the halting of supplies via Nord stream and Gazprom’s current dispute with Ukrainian state provider Naftogaz.

The bloc has topped up gas supplies to an average of 88 per cent across the bloc ahead of winter.