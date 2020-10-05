Nomura signs up Deutsche Bank veteran as chief risk officer in London

Japanese investment bank Nomura has lured Aisling Doyle away from Deutsche Bank to oversee all risk-related matters at its Europen investment arm.

Doyle will be based at Nomura’s office in the City, reporting directly to the global group’s chief risk officer, Sotaro Kato, as well as to Jonathan Lewis, CEO of Nomura’s European division and the bank’s overall chief administrative officer.

In her new role, Doyle will be responsible for risk management across Europe, including regulatory-driven risk matters.

“Aisling’s extensive experience will be invaluable as we continue to strengthen our risk-management framework and drive strategic development to our risk-management approach,” Kato said in a statement.

Doyle had been with German financial giant Deutsche Bank for nearly two decades, most recently as global head of stress testing and credit risk portfolio management.

Doyle’s departure comes a week after Deutsche Bank lost another heavyweight. Commerzbank tapped Manfred Knof to become its new chief executive, filling a leadership vacuum at the lender after months of uncertainty.

Knof, currently still head of Deutsche Bank’s German retail business, will take over as head of Germany’s second largest bank in January.

