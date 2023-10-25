Deutsche Bank guides to top end of guidance despite interest rate woes

Deutsche Bank saw better than expected profit despite interest rate fluctuations

Deutsche Bank on Wednesday posted a better-than-expected eight per cent drop in third-quarter profit, as revenue at the investment bank slumped but grew in the retail and corporate divisions on the back of higher interest rates.

The bank was slightly more optimistic on its revenue outlook for the full year, forecasting it would reach 29 billion euros ($30.73 billion), the top end of its previous guidance range, as it upgraded the outlook for revenue at the retail division.

Deutsche Bank shares were seen up 1.3% in Lang & Schwarz pre-market trade after the results.

The figures underscored trends in global banking emerging from a slew of mixed earnings reports that have shown investment banks struggling with deal activity muted and trading sluggish, while higher interest rates prove a boon to other divisions.

Net profit attributable to shareholders at Germany’s largest bank was 1.031 billion euros, better than analyst expectations for profit of around 937 million euros.

Though earnings dropped, it marked the 13th consecutive profitable quarter, a considerable streak in the black after years of hefty losses.

“These results demonstrate strong and sustained business growth momentum combined with continued cost discipline,” Deutsche Bank CEO Christian Sewing said.

But the earnings come as the investment bank faces uncertain business prospects in the coming quarters and as the retail division draws the scorn of regulators after it botched the integration of its Postbank arm, leaving customers complaining that they were locked out of their accounts and unable to reach call centres.

The bank’s retail business was again the biggest revenue generator during the quarter.

Analysts expect the retail unit, which is undergoing a strategy review under new leadership, will overtake the investment bank as the main revenue driver for the full year, overturning the investment bank’s pole position over the previous three years.

Investment banking revenue at Deutsche Bank dropped 4% during the quarter, better than an expected 5% drop. A 21% increase in revenues at the corporate bank slightly beat expectations and the retail division’s 3% rise came in below forecasts of 5%.

Revenue for fixed-income and currency trading, one of the bank’s largest businesses, fell 12% from a strong quarter a year earlier as falling market volatility dampened clients’ enthusiasm for trading.

In comparison, similar trading at Goldman was down 6% during the quarter, while JPMorgan’s was up by 1%. Barclays reported a 13% fall in such revenue.

Deutsche’s origination and advisory business was a bright spot, with revenue tripling to 323 million euros from a very low level a year earlier.