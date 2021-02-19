No trace of coronavirus on London Tube or buses, study finds

No traces of coronavirus have been found in London’s Tubes, buses and stations, according to a wide-ranging new study.

Experts from Imperial College London have been taking air and surface samples from journeys on London’s transport each month since October.

Read more: London at risk of being ‘levelled down’ by pandemic, leading business groups warn Rishi Sunak

Scientists swabbed high-contact areas such as ticket barriers, stop buttons on buses and rail and escalator handles. No swabs returned a positive result when tested for Covid.

They also found no trace of any new Covid mutations, such as the Kent variant, which has now become the dominant form of coronavirus in the UK.

Dr David Green, senior research fellow at Imperial, said the findings from the “very sensitive” testing are “reassuring for passengers”.

He added that the test results were likely the result of regular cleaning and social distancing on London’s transport networks.

“During the early stage of the pandemic, everybody was very concerned about washing their hands and touching surfaces,” said Green.

“As we’ve moved on, we are much more convinced that the routes of transmission tend to be through the air — through breathing, through being in confined environments, not maintaining social distancing or not wearing masks.”

The results will come as a major boon for plans to revive the capital after months of closure.

The Prime Minister is facing growing pressure from Tory backbenchers to announce firm dates for lifting restrictions across the country, as the UK continues to see a downward trend in Covid cases.

It comes after figures released today by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed the level of coronavirus in the capital has plummeted over the past week.

Around 1 in 100 Londoners had Covid in the week to 12 February, according to the latest ONS infection survey — down from 1 in 63 the week before.

The dramatic drop means London is no longer the most-infected region in the country, after the North West of England tipped past the capital with an estimated 1 in 91 people infected last week.