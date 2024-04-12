No inflation here: The Masters menu and why is it so cheap?

Part and parcel of going to live sport is paying through the roof for food and drink before getting trapped in a merchandise shop and pressured into spending millions of dollars on shirts, bucket hats and umbrellas. But at the Masters, which take place across this weekend, that’s not necessarily the case.

Sure you’ll be forking out for merch, but the concessions are famously cheap, and have been frozen in time for 20 years.

A beer will set you back just $5, an array of sandwiches just $3 and Augusta National’s famous Egg Salad sarnie – which looks revolting – is just $1.50. That’s equivalent to £1.20.

But inflation hasn’t left the Masters exempt from some price rises with Crow’s Nest, a beer brewed specifically for the golf Major raising from $5 to $6. The Georgia peach ice cream sandwich is now $3, up from $2.50.

With tickets to the golfing days of the tournament – if you can get one – at around $140 it is clear Masters organisers believe cheap concessions are the way to go.

And we agree!

Taste of the course

But what if you cannot get to the Masters to try their famous menu? Well you can apparently have it at home!

Taste of the Masters kits are available and offer a slice of Augusta.

Although they exclude bread, buns and alcohol, you can pay a fortune for a tub of cheese and egg salad, some popcorn and crisps.

Bizarre.

The Masters menu