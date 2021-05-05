The final two rounds of the Premier League season will reopen to home fans only, organisers have confirmed.

There had been speculation that a small number of away supporters would be permitted to attend games once lockdown is eased further on 17 May.

But that has now been ruled out, with the Premier League citing “varying operational challenges” and “the need to deliver a consistent approach, while maximising the opportunity for home-fan attendance”.

“The safety and security of supporters is of paramount importance,” it added.

“Clubs have a proven track record of providing Covid-safe environments and have operational plans in place ready to safely welcome supporters back to their stadiums.

“Fans have been greatly missed at Premier League matches and this marks a key step towards full stadiums, including away fans, from the start of the 2021-22 season.”

Supporters have been absent from live sport in the UK except in limited numbers since before the pandemic took hold last year.

Football has begun to trial their gradual return, with 4,000 at last month’s FA Cup semi-finals and 8,000 at the Carabao Cup final.

Premier League clubs are set to be allowed up to 10,000 for the last two rounds of the season, which will take place on 18, 19 and 23 May.

In rugby union, Premiership clubs this week moved three fixtures to 17 and 18 May in the hope that fans may be able to return.

The games moved are Newcastle Falcons v Northampton Saints and Bristol Bears v Gloucester Rugby, which will take place on 17 May, and London Irish v Exeter Chiefs on 18 May.