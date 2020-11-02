'No alternative' to second lockdown, PM to tell MPs

Boris Johnson is expected to tell MPs that there is “no alternative” to a second lockdown later today as he seeks to garner support for new restrictions which are due to come into effect on Thursday.

In a statement to Parliament, he will warn that deaths from coronavirus could be twice as high as in the spring, the BBC reported.

A number of MPs are said to be furious over the new measures, on which lawmakers will vote on Wednesday.

The Labour party will support the new lockdown, but has already raised questions over why it took ministers so long to implement it.

Johnson is expected to say: “Models of our scientists suggest that unless we act now, we could see deaths over the winter that are twice as bad or more compared with the first wave.

“Faced with these latest figures, there is no alternative but to take further action at a national level.”

On Sunday there were 23,254 new confirmed cases of coronavirus recorded, and 162 deaths within 28 days of a positive test.

Johnson is also expected to assuage fears that the lockdown might last beyond the current end date of 2 December.

Yesterday Cabinet minister Michael Gove said that the restrictions could be extended if the “R-rate” was not reduced sufficiently by the date.

But Johnson will say that officials are planning to return to the currently three tier system in December.

But Tory grandees such as 1922 committee chair Sir Graham Brady and former party leader Iain Duncan-Smith have hit out at the measures.