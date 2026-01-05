Nissan loses £888m as major recovery plan accelerates

The UK arm of Nissan is based in Sunderland. Credit - Getty

The UK arm of car giant Nissan lost £888m during its latest financial year ahead of a major recovery plan taking effect, it has been revealed.

The Sunderland-headquartered business has posted the pre-tax loss which is up significantly from the £67m it lost in the prior 12 months.

Nissan said its latest accounts, filed with Companies House, includes an impairment charge of £656m against the value of its fixed assets.

The business said the impairment assessment was “based on the latest forecast information with the key drivers… being the challenges faced in full electrification of our current model portfolio, customer demand and increasing competition in the industry”.

However, on 20 November, 2025, Nissan received a capital injection of £990m from its immediate parent company.

Nissan said this would “strengthen the company’s balance sheet, returning it to a positive net assets position”.

Nissan sales in reverse

The latest accounts also show the firm’s turnover fell from £7.3bn to £6.6bn during its latest financial year.

Read more River Island sets sights on profit after losing almost £125m

Total vehicle production in the period dropped from 325,000 to 276,000 mainly because of falling demand as well as the Leaf model ending production in February 2024.

The production of a new model Leaf model started last month.

Nissan made 170,000 of its most popular model, the Qashqui, in the year, own from 199,000.

The company also closed its Sunderland casting plant in September 2025, with production having been extended due to additional orders beyond the original closure date in 2023.

Nissan added that the reduction in its headcount, from 6,966 to 6,703, was “mainly driven by direct production staff as a result of lower volumes”.

In May 2025, the Japanese carmaker confirmed it would cut another 11,000 jobs across the globe and shut seven factories.

The cutback brought the total number of jobs lost in the year to that date to around 20,000.