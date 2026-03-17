Nintex Unveils Agentic Business Orchestration Capabilities to Scale AI-led Automation Across Organizations

Nintex, a global leader in agentic business orchestration, today announced Nintex Agent Designer and Nintex Orchestration, new agentic AI and business orchestration capabilities available to select customers natively in Nintex CE. Together, these help organizations design and orchestrate AI agents alongside people, workflows, and core systems to deliver consistent results at scale.

“Rather than replacing structured processes with fully autonomous systems, organizations today want platforms that support both deterministic and agentic approaches across a single orchestration framework,” said Arnal Dayaratna, Research Vice President, Software Development at IDC. “A blended approach allows organizations to apply agentic AI where judgment and interpretation add value, while maintaining conditional workflow control where precision and compliance are required. This ability to coordinate both models within business workflows is a critical requirement for scaling AI adoption.”

As organizations accelerate AI adoption, many are rethinking how it is embedded into day-to-day operations. Nintex’s AI UNLESS report found that 64% of business leaders are embedding or consolidating AI into broader automation strategies to create unified platforms that orchestrate people, systems, and AI agents. However, without orchestration, AI initiatives often remain disconnected from workflows, human decision points, and core business systems, limiting business impact and creating governance risk.

Organizations now need platforms that support both deterministic and non-deterministic execution patterns, allowing AI agents to operate where judgment is required, while structured controls guide high-stakes transactions. To operationalize this blended model, organizations must be able to build, deploy, and orchestrate agents as part of governed orchestration design, not as standalone automation experiments.

New Nintex Agent Designer and Orchestration capabilities will enable enterprises to design, deploy, and coordinate AI agents within real business workflows

Nintex Orchestration allows builders to transform complex monolithic processes into modular execution phases with dynamic progression between phases. Agent Designer allows builders to embed agents into this phase-based orchestration to ensure that AI agents, human decision-makers, and business systems operate in a coordinated and governed manner. This blended execution model enables organizations to:

Apply AI where judgment and interpretation add value

Preserve conditional workflow control where precision and compliance are critical

Design for 24/7 intelligent execution

Establish the foundation for measuring and improving agent performance over time

“AI for modern business cannot be purely agentic, nor purely deterministic; it must support both,” said Niranjan Vijayaragavan, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Nintex. “Our agentic business orchestration vision is built on enabling deterministic workflows and adaptive agents to operate within the same process framework, alongside human oversight. With Agent Designer and Orchestration, organizations can apply AI where judgment adds value while preserving control where precision and compliance matter most.”

Nintex Agent Designer enables teams to build adaptive AI agents, including supervisor and multi-agent patterns, that operate directly within orchestrated workflows.

These agents can:

Plan and execute multi-step actions

Retrieve contextual information to inform decisions

Escalate to humans when deterministic control is required

Nintex Orchestration enables dynamic case-based process execution that evolves over time. Instead of rigid, linear flows, orchestration supports modular workflow phases that can advance, repeat, escalate, or reroute based on real-time context.

This design allows organizations to:

Support both deterministic rules-based processing and probabilistic, agent-driven decision support

Use enterprise tools and automation components such as RPA, document processing, and system connectors

Maintain full visibility across long-running process lifecycles

Scale complex operations without sacrificing control

Manage exceptions as a natural part of execution

By supporting multiple orchestration design patterns, including adaptive case management, organizations can structure work in a way that reflects how real business processes unfold. By embedding agents inside governed orchestration, rather than deploying them as standalone tools, organizations can balance autonomy with oversight, ensuring AI-driven actions align with business rules, compliance requirements, and operational goals.

“This is a game-changer. Nintex Agent Designer represents the future of workflow automation, combining intelligence with governance in a powerful new way,” said Kevin Schall, CEO, AiGS – Ai Global Solutions. “With capabilities such as supervisor agents, Nintex is enabling organizations to introduce advanced AI-driven automation while maintaining the oversight and trust that users expect from agentic AI systems.”

Learn more about Nintex’s new agentic business orchestration capabilities available in beta to select customers here.

About Nintex

Nintex, the possibility engine™, helps organizations unlock the power of agentic business orchestration by combining process intelligence, workflow orchestration, low-code development, and agentic AI to build solutions designed for their unique business challenges. Today, more than 7,000 public and private sector organizations across more than 100 countries rely on Nintex and its global partner network to supercharge business process orchestration, create purpose-built solutions, and unlock the full potential of their people. Learn more at nintex.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260317099778/en/

Contact

Tommy Morgan

media@nintex.com

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Organizations now need platforms that support both deterministic and non-deterministic execution patterns, allowing AI agents to operate where judgment is required, while structured controls guide high-stakes transactions.