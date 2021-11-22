Nintendo Switch is the UK’s most searched Black Friday deal

The Nintendo Switch is the most anticipated tech for Black Friday in the UK, new research has revealed.

In the build-up to Black Friday, the study by Trusted Reviews analysed the number of online searches for technology products people look forward to going on sale on the big day.

Analysis of the data revealed that the popular gaming console, Nintendo Switch, is the most searched technology associated with Black Friday deals, with nearly 26,000 searches for the product in the UK.

The second most anticipated Black Friday technology search is laptop – Black Friday laptop deals were searched more than 21,000 times.

Televisions rank third on the list of tech items that people in the UK are hoping to see big deals for – “TV” has been searched in association with Black Friday around 19,000 times.

Coming in at fourth on the list is Apple’s iPhone, after the latest generation iPhone 13 was released in September 2021. Apple’s most in demand product has received 14,000 searches online when associated with Black Friday deals.

Mobile phones are the fifth most popular technology product on the list, with 12,000 searches for Black Friday discounts on the must-have item.