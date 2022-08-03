Nintendo sales continue to slump as supply chains and fading engagement bite

Nintendo’s success is largely down to the popularity of its Mario Kart and Animal Crossing games.

Sales for Nintendo Switch slumped again this quarter as the Japanese tech giant struggles to maintain its lockdown gaming glow.

During the recent quarter, Nintendo said it sold 3.43m units of the console, 22 per cent less than April-June period in 2021

First quarter operating profit also fell 15 per cent to 101.6 billion yen (£624m), as both software and hardware sales declined in the quarter.

The release of the Animal Crossing game in March 2020 set a high bar for gaming company, when it sold over 14m copies in the period between April to September 2020.

While the company said it would maintain its forecast to sell 21m units by the end of March 2023, the news comes against a backdrop of ongoing supply chain disruption, including semiconductors, which is essential to the production of its consoles.

However, the results also echo the troubles felt by major rival Sony, which just last week posted a 15 per cent drop in PlayStation user engagement compared to last year.

Shares dropped nearly three per cent today.