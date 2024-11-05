Nimbees: Rare bees foil Meta’s position in data centre arms race

Plans for Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta to establish a nuclear-powered AI centre in the US have been disrupted due to a discovery of a rare bee species on the land targeted for the project.

Meta aimed to partner with an existing nuclear power plant to secure carbon-free power for a new data centre, essential for advancing its AI initiatives.

This setback comes as digital infrastructure for AI becomes increasingly pivotal for the tech centre, with data centres critical in an AI-powered future.

Yet, the proposal encountered various obstacles, including environmental concerns and regulatory issues.

According to the Financial Times, the discovery of the endangered bee species near the site complicated the effort further, which Zuckerberg disclosed during an internal Meta meeting last week.

Meta continues to pursue alternative sources of carbon-free energy, such as potential nuclear options.

With growing energy needs in the AI sector, nuclear power is increasingly seen as a reliable source of constant, emissions-free energy for leading tech giants.

Yet, nuclear energy remains costly and complex to develop, often requiring years to bring new plants online.

Western countries have also historically relied on Russian supplies for nuclear fuel, which presents further challenges amidst the current geopolitical landscape.

Environmental and safety concerns persist, particularly around the management of radioactive waste, which can pose severe risks to both humans and ecosystems if not stored safely.

The race among tech giants for nuclear-powered data solutions is well underway.

Microsoft partnered with TerraPower, a nuclear innocation company, in 2022 to develop small nuclear reactors for data centre applications.

More recently, it announced plans to restart the dormant nuclear plant at Three Mile Island, Pennsylvania.

Amazon joined the push for nuclear power to meet demand last month, as it signed three agreements on developing nuclear power technology.

This is after it plotted an £8bn investment in UK data centres to maintain its productivity over the next five years.

Google has also signed a deal to use small nuclear reactors to generate the vast amounts of energy needed to power its AI data centres.

As Meta’s capital expenditures rise with its investments in AI infrastructure, Zuckerberg is expected to demonstrate returns to its shareholders.

Meta has been approached for comment.