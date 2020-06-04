Night Tube to be suspended until March 2021

Transport for London are expected to announce that the Night Tube will be suspended until March 2021 as soon as today.

Tube union RMT have been told the overnight service will not run until the new year.

Night time services were suspended with immediate effect on 18 March in an attempt to limit the spread of coronavirus.

RMT union general secretary Mick Cash said the decision was a reminder that TfL would continue to require government support as it seeks to rebuild after the crisis.

The network has already received a £1.6bn bailout from the state to help patch the gaping hole in its finances caused by the epidemic.

Fare revenues, on which TfL relies for the majority of its revenue, have dropped 90 per cent since the government imposed lockdown measures in March.

Cash said: “The confirmation that there will be no night tube until March next year is a reminder of how fragile the situation is across London’s transport services as we slowly emerge from the Covid-19 lockdown.

“RMT has made it clear that we will take whatever action is required to protect the jobs and conditions of the staff who have kept essential workers moving throughout this crisis. There must be no return to cuts and austerity.”

As a condition of the bailout, TfL announced today that free travel for freedom pass holders would be suspended during morning peak hours from 15 June.

The move, which is temporary, will these cards are automatically set to be not valid during the morning peak period.

They will remain valid at all other times.

