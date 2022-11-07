NHS plans to use Palantir data collection software could face legal challenges, campaigners say

NHS plans to collect patient data using software developed by controversial US tech firm Palantir could be challenged in court.

Campaigners have said they are considering filing a judicial review to challenge the plans, which would see NHS patient data processed using Palantir’s Foundry analytics platform.

The threat of legal action comes after the UK government cancelled a previous deal with Palantir in 2021, after OpenDemocracy and tech campaign group Foxglove launched legal proceedings against the NHS.

Speaking to City A.M. Foxglove director Cori Crider said: “Once again, it looks like our patient data will be handed over to Peter Thiel’s Palantir without asking us.”

“We’ve serious concerns this may be unlawful and are looking into it as a matter of urgency,” Crider said.

An NHS spokesperson said: “By collecting data in a more streamlined way the NHS is better able to plan and allocate resources to maximise outcomes for patients, whilst ensuring that data control remains with the NHS at all times.”

Palantir was contacted for comment.