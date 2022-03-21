NFTs can disrupt exploitative music industry, says Tinie Tempah

Tinie Tempah wants to empower other artists with NFTs.

Tinie Tempah, the music artist behind Pass Out and Frisky, thinks that NFTs have the potential to disrupt exploitation in the music industry.

Speaking at London auction house Bonhams today, Tinie Tempah said that NFTs which allow artists to monetise their work directly offer creatives an attractive alternative to the traditional music industry which he compared to “modern day slavery.”

“For me, the NFT was like this new revolutionary, dynamic, disruptive way of being able to put your work out as an artist. And be remunerated for it in in the right way and in the fair way as well,” said Tempah, speaking on a panel at a launch event for Lobstars, an NFT collection by the artist Philip Corbet.

Tinie Tempah speaking at a launch event for Lobstars. The collection of 8,000 Lobstar images will go on sale in April.

“Obviously being an artist that’s gone through the system of the music industry I’ve done pretty well, but traditionally the music industry rapes a lot of the artists you know? It takes a lot from them takes a lot of their rights, their masters – the royalties,” he said.

“It’s terrible. It’s basically like modern day slavery,” Tinie Tempha continued.

Tinie Tempah said that he aims to educate other artists about how they can empower themselves through NFTs.

The music artist, who hails from East Lancashire, has previously signalled his support for NFTs through changing his Twitter display picture to a Bored Ape Yacht Club image. Last year, Tinie Tempha joined French-Iranian artist Sassan Behnam-Bakhtiar for an NFT art residency.

