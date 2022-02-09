NFT of The Beatles’ Hey Jude written notes fetch £60k at auction

A non-fungible token (NFT) of Paul McCartney’s handwritten notes for the Beatles’ song Hey Jude has sold at auction for nearly £60,000.

The NFT was sold as a unique digital asset that can be traded and the sale was organised by Julian Lennon, John Lennon’s son.

In total, the sale by Julien’s Auctions in California made £117,285 ($158,720) through the sale of images of the band’s guitars and of outfits owned by John Lennon.

Some of the profits will go to Lennon’s White Feather Foundation, which addresses environmental and humanitarian issues around the globe.

“The Lennon Connection is a trailblazing NFT Collection that sets the template for how high-end collective memorabilia will use NFTs,” Josh Katz, chief executive of YellowHeart NFT, one of the auction’s partners, told Sky News.

The sale represents the emerging crossover between the art and finance, as well as the growing popularity of NFTs.

Probably the most prominent NFT sale the past year was Adidas’ partnership with Bored Ape Yacht Club.

The project, which featured 10,000 unique images of cartoon apes, saw its floor price reach $241.7k, with the garish images regularly fetching over a million dollars each. A-listers including Post Malone, Jimmy Kimmel, Diplo and DJ Khaled have also jumped on the band wagon.