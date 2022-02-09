BRIT Awards NFTs just released – and Adele sells out in minutes

The BRIT Awards released its first ever NFT collection this afternoon, with 13 editions celebrating last night’s 2022 award winners.

The 44-year-old institution levelled up on technology this year by embracing the non-fungible token craze which took the cryptocurrency world by storm last year.

Organisers of the ceremony teamed up with Mastercard and NFT platform Serenade to issue a collection of limited edition artworks for £10 each.

Proceeds from the sale – which has already seen the Adele NFT sold out minutes after launch – will be donated to the awards’ charity arm – the BRIT Trust – which distributes money to organisations and charities including The BRIT School and Nordoff-Robbins Music Therapy. Fans who collect at least one edition from every category will also see themselves in with a chance to win a pair of tickets to The BRIT Awards in 2023.

Winners for this year’s BRIT Awards were revealed last night at The O2 arena in London, broadcast exclusively on ITV and ITV Hub, and included artists such as Adele winning Mastercard Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Artist of the Year with other winners including Olivia Rodrigo, Little Simz and Sam Fender.

A non-fungible token is proof that a digital item is authentic and unique. Like owning a rare vinyl record or a piece of art in a digital world. If you buy an NFT you will be its only owner until you want to sell, trade or keep.

Available at www.brits.serenade.co, and created by the digital artist MRE, the collection is based around the iconic BRITs statue. There will be 13 editions at £10 each in the collection, representing 13 award categories in the 2022 awards. Fans who buy all 13 NFTS will go in the draw to win 2 x tickets to the 2023 BRIT Awards ceremony.

Purchasing is as simple as any other form of online shopping, and you can just use your debit or credit card. There’s no requirement to open a crypto wallet or have any prior understanding of cryptocurrency or the blockchain. Serenade will handle the blockchain operations around the purchase.

The BRIT Awards NFT will then be delivered to your NFT wallet and presented in your Serenade Gallery, So, as long as you have an internet connection, you can access your NFT whenever you want.

West Midlands-born digital artist MRE, who designed the NFT and has worked with previous BRIT winners Dave and J Hus, said: “Working with The BRIT Awards to create something special to celebrate this year’s BRITs winners is a great opportunity to bring digital art and NFTs to a wider audience. This collaboration is helping develop new creative possibilities and to push the boundaries of what can be done to make music fans part of a wider experience.”