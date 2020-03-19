Next warns of coronavirus blow to online and high street sales

High street titan Next has warned coronavirus will produce a “very significant” sales blow in the coming year as travel restrictions dramatically damage the retail sector.

Next, considered an economic bellwether, said it is now preparing for a “significant downturn” in 2020.

“When the pandemic first appeared in China, we assumed that the threat was to our supply chain,” Next said.

“It is now very clear that the risk to demand is by far the greatest challenge we face and we need to prepare for a significant downturn in sales for the duration of the pandemic.”

The retailer warned demand will be hardest hit from the coronavirus outbreak. While online sales will outperform high street store sales, Next’s digital revenue will also suffer.

“People do not buy a new outfit to stay at home,” Next pointed out.

High levels of uncertainty

However, Next said it could not predict how badly retail and online revenue will fall.

It said:

It is not yet clear how widespread the virus will be at any one time, how long the pandemic will last and what the medium to long term effect of this pandemic will be on consumer behaviour.

Next’s warning came as it revealed full year results for the 12 months to the end of January.

