Next slide please: Professor Van-Tam leaves England’s deputy chief medical officer role

(Photo by Yui Mok – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Professor Sir Jonathan Van-Tam has announced he will be leaving his role as England’s deputy chief medical officer from March.

Announcing his resignation, Sir Jonathan said it had been the ‘greatest privilege of my professional career’ to serve the UK public during the pandemic.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid said it had been “an honour” to work with the scientist and he was “hugely grateful for his advice”.

Sir Jonathan became known for his regular appearances in the government’s coronavirus briefings.

He had been on secondment to the Department of Health from the University of Nottingham for a number of years, according to the BBC.

Sir Jonathan, also known as JVT, said: ‘My time as deputy chief medical officer has been the most challenging of my professional career, especially the Covid response.

“We all wish Covid had never happened. Notwithstanding, it has been the greatest privilege of my professional career to have served the people of the UK during this time.”

“I want to pay tribute to Professor Chris Whitty, the CMO team, my fellow scientists, public health professionals and clinicians whose support, wisdom and energy has been inspiring.”

“There are countless numbers who work behind the scenes — all of whom have an unrelenting commitment to help and support the British public. It has been an honour to work with them all.”

It is not yet known what position Sir Jonathan will take on.