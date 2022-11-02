Next sales ahead of expectations as analysts warn ‘worst still to come’

Fashion stalwart Next posted better than expected full price sales while analysts have warned the full impact of market volatility is yet to be seen.

The retailer shared a 0.4 per cent boost to sales in its third quarter versus last year.

The London listed chain reiterated full year guidance for profit before tax of £840m, after delivering a gloomy forecast earlier this year.

It previously slashed guidance after warning of a second cost of living crisis in the second half of its financial year.

While the latest update will come as a “relief” for investors, the performance “masks considerable weekly volatility,”. Charlie Huggins, head of equities at Wealth Club, said.

Next’s performance was buoyed by one particularly strong week in September when shoppers headed to shops to stock up on warm clothes due to cold weather.