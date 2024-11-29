Newnham’s Wish to be his command at Sha Tin

Mark Newnham (centre) and Luke Ferraris (right) team up with My Wish on Sunday (9.50am)

A 10-RACE programme at Sha Tin in Hong Kong this Sunday will serve as a tasty hors d’oeuvre for next week’s international racing in the city.

With half the card on the all-weather surface and the rest of the action on the ‘C+3’ course –measuring just over 18 metres in width – bettors need to find quick-starting gallopers, or they could be in trouble.

The Mark Newnham-trained MY WISH rates as the best selection on the card when he lines up in the Salisbury Handicap (9.50 am) over seven furlongs.

This highly progressive galloper is at the peak of his powers at present, having won two of his three races this season and produced an impressive front-running display when fending off challengers over the course and distance earlier this month.

That form was given a major boost when runner-up Sky Trust proved far too good for his opposition at Sha Tin a week ago.

At first glance, a double figure draw in stall 13 is a worry, but this son of Flying Artie is renowned for breaking quickly from the gates and should soon be dictating the early speed at the head of affairs.

The opposition does not look overly strong, with the hat-trick-seeking Steps Ahead still looking in front of the handicapper despite his recent penalty, and Huge Wave, better than his recent form suggests, providing the principal threats.

Earlier in the programme, the Mody Handicap (8.40 am) over the extended mile on the all-weather surface is a real head-scratcher for form book students.

Exciting Talents Ambition was not expected to break sweat but ended up costing his supporters a fortune when beaten on the surface in October, and his recent trial hasn’t impressed all work-watchers.

Leading trainer Pierre Ng sets a poser by saddling four of the 13 contenders in the contest, and all have strong claims.

The fact that jockey Zac Purton stays loyal to FIGHTING MACHINE, who has finally drawn a good gate after running well in defeat, indicates he is the stable choice.

Keep an eye on long-shot JOLLY RULER, a previous winner on the surface, who is dangerously well-treated at his best and capable of outrunning his odds.

POINTERS

Fighting Machine 8.40am Sha Tin

Jolly Ruler (e/w) 8.40am Sha Tin

My Wish 9.50am Sha Tin