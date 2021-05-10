New: Zero Covid-19 deaths registered in England today

The daily update from Public Health England on the state of the Covid-19 pandemic has revealed there was not a single virus death registered in England today.

That figure has fallen from a four-figure daily death toll at the height of the second wave.

Read more: Hugging to be allowed soon as UK on track for lockdown easing

There were four deaths within 28 days of a Covid-19 diagnosis recorded in the UK as a whole.

Death figures have fallen significantly in the last few weeks as the effect of an extended lockdown and the rollout of several vaccines has changed the path of the pandemic.

Monday is often the day with the lowest number of deaths recorded due to a lag from weekend data, but the figure remains a milestone.

Deaths did not fall to zero during the summer of 2020.

Boris Johnson is due to announce a further loosening of lockdown restrictions in a 5pm press conference.

This will include the opening of indoor hospitality spaces in England, as well as loosening restrictions on physical contact.

Read more: Boris Johnson to outline ‘levelling up’ plans in Queen’s Speech tomorrow