New wave of UK sanctions targets Russia’s war machine

Ukrainian soldiers stand on an armoured personnel carrier , not far from the front-line with Russian troops, in Izyum district, Kharkiv region on April 18, 2022

Vladimir Putin’s war leaders have become the latest target of UK sanctions.

26 individuals have been hit with restrictions in wake of Russia’s renewed assault on the eastern Ukrainian regions of Donetsk and Lushank.

Among those targeted are Lt Colonel Azatbek Omurbekov, a Commanding Officer in the Russian Army with involvement in the ‘Bucha massacre’. Colonels in its air and special operations forces, and Colonel General Nikolay Bogdanovsky, First Deputy Chief of the General Staff.

This comes after the UK has joined a sanctions regime against any individuals or firms linked to the Kremlin, now tallying more than 1,000.

International companies have also pulled out of operations in Russia, as the international community looks to isolate Vladimir Putin, since he invaded Ukraine in late February.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said: “The depravity of Russia’s assault on the people of Ukraine is plain for all to see. They are deliberately targeting hospitals, schools, and transport hubs in Mariupol and beyond – just as they did in Chechnya and Syria.

“The UK is unyielding in our support for Ukraine and in holding Putin and his regime to account. Today’s new wave of sanctions hits the generals and defence companies that have blood on their hands.”

Also targeted are Oleg Belozyorov, the CEO and Chairman of vital logistics company Russian Railways, and Ilya Kiva, the defecting and expelled Ukrainian MP, who publicly supported Russia’s actions in Ukraine.

Other companies targeted include 19 individuals and companies with links to Russia’s defence and military infrastructure, including the head of its federal security operation, the chief of an army equipment developer and a key supplier of arms.

