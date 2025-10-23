New watches: Our favourite colourful chronos to beat the winter blues

Colourful chronos for winter

From London Time, three colourful chronograph watches to beat the winter blues

BELL & ROSS BR-X3 NIGHT VISION Looking like something Neo would wear in The Matrix, Paris’s military watchmaker has instead been inspired by head-up displays (HUD) from the cockpits of the Rafale fighter jets, whose pilots they supply. A stealthy case in ‘LUM-CAMO’ [sic.] fuses DLC titanium with threads of photoluminescent green rubber, glowing but not dazzling those on night ops. £11,900, bellross.com

SPLIT MC-1 Marcus Marguiles’ ‘Marcus’ was once THE destination for so many emerging collector brands in the 1990s, and son Ed learned at the coalface. After a lengthy break, he’s back and still in love with watches. It shows beautifully in his mechanical stopwatch venture, powered by mechanics from Seiko, donating to Anna Freud family counselling with every sale. £1,800, splitwatches.com

BAMFORD LONDON MAYFAIR 2.0 Another good egg from Mayfair, George Bamford has just dropped his most joyous, affordable ‘London’ collection yet (on top of his Snoopy collabs, plus high-end Girard-Perregaux and Franck Muller customisations). It’s a collection in a single box, as every chronograph ‘head’ comes with two interchangeable straps and a trio of coloured polymer cases to switch up. No tools required. £495, bamfordlondon.com

