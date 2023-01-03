New TUC boss demands urgent meeting with Sunak to resolve public sector strikes

The new General Secretary of the TUC has called for an urgent meeting with the Prime Minister in a bid to break the deadlocked industrial disputes sweeping across the country.

Paul Nowak called for a change in government direction, saying ministers should open pay negotiations with unions.

In a letter to Rishi Sunak, Nowak said public services were in crisis after years of “underfunding and understaffing.”

He wrote: “We can’t solve these problems without a fair deal for the people on the frontline. Every month experienced employees are quitting, with one in three public service staff now taking steps to leave their professions or actively considering it. This is simply unsustainable.”

“But we cannot fix the staffing crisis in our schools, hospitals and elsewhere if we do not fix the underlying causes,” he added.

“That means talking in an open and constructive way about improving public sector pay. But so far your ministers have refused to negotiate directly about pay with unions.”

Nowak said unions worked closely with Sunak during the pandemic to deliver the furlough scheme and protect millions of jobs, adding that this was “the kind of mature approach we need now.”

“Unions have already made clear their willingness to sit down with the government and talk about boosting pay. But while your ministers continue to refuse point blank to discuss improving wages, there can be no resolution,” Nowak said.

“We want to find a resolution to the current disputes so our public service staff can get on with doing the jobs they love. And so our public services can start to improve for everyone who relies on them.”

The move by Nowak, in the first week as TUC general secretary, came as rail workers launched a 48 hour strike, with more stoppages planned this month in the transport industry, NHS and civil service.

By Press Association