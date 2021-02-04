New Square Mile rapid testing site for workers without COVID-19 symptoms

What is city talk? Info Info. Latest

The City of London Corporation is calling on workers who do not have Coronavirus symptoms to get regular lateral flow tests to help prevent the spread of the virus to family, friends and colleagues.

One in three people with Coronavirus do not have symptoms and could be passing on the virus without knowing. That is why the City Corporation is calling for those who cannot work from home to take a ‘lateral flow’ or rapid test every three to five days working days.

These free rapid tests are being provided by the City Corporation, in partnership with the NHS, to help detect cases of the virus faster and provide results in half an hour. They can be booked via this link https://www.cityoflondon.gov.uk/footer/covid-19/covid-testing-information for the Square Mile’s new site at 80 Leadenhall Street.

City of London Corporation Policy Chair, Catherine McGuinness, said:

“Rapid testing for workers living or coming into the Square Mile is helping to stop the spread of COVID-19. Our new site at 80 Leadenhall will play a vital part in our work to tackle this pandemic locally. I urge anyone who cannot work from home to test regularly to protect their family, friends and colleagues.

“Booking a free test is simple and, if you do test positive, there is support with delivery of food or medication if needed as well as financial support for those on low incomes.”

This new testing at 80 Leadenhall is only for people without symptoms – anyone with Coronavirus symptoms should book a test in the usual way online at https://www.gov.uk/get-coronavirus-test. Testing for people with symptoms includes home testing kits or the testing site provided at the Guildhall Yard. Symptoms include a new, continuous cough, a high temperature and a loss or change in normal sense of smell or taste .

Since October last year, the Guildhall Yard testing centre has carried out more than 12,000 tests and works with the NHS Test and Trace service, which ensures anyone who develops COVID-19 symptoms can be quickly tested.

Booking a test is simple and can be done online via the NHS website, by calling 119 or using the NHS COVID-19 app. There are five testing sites based in the City of London and Hackney.

If your test is positive at either the rapid test site at 80 Leadenhall or the Guildhall Yard testing centre, you will be required to continue self-isolating for the full 10 days. You may also be told to self-isolate by NHS Test and Trace, or a City Corporation contact tracer if you’ve been in contact with someone else who’s tested positive.

You may be entitled to financial support and a £500 Test and Trace Support Payment if you must isolate. Find out more information here: https://www.gov.uk/test-and-trace-support-payment

If you cannot arrange for food, medication and other essential items to be delivered while you and your household self-isolate, please let the City Corporation know so that we can help. You can do this by emailing col-covid-19@cityoflondon.gov.uk, or by calling 020 7606 3030.

We are in a National Lockdown which means you must follow Government restrictions and guidance. The single most important action we can all take is to stay at home to protect the NHS and save lives.