New Ocado finance chief to take helm next month

British online grocer Ocado said on Monday that its new chief financial officer Stephen Daintith will start his role on 22 March.

Ocado had announced in August that Daintith, the current finance chief of Rolls-Royce, would be joining the group.

Daintith has previously held senior roles at Daily Mail and General Trust, Dow Jones and News International.

Rolls-Royce has picked former Deloitte partner Panos Kakoullis as Daintith’s replacement.

