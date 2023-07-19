New life sciences tower signals Canary Wharf gamechanger

HSBC are leaving Canary Wharf but the district is arguably more vibrant than ever

A new 23-storey life sciences tower will be erected in Canary Wharf, after planning permission for the building was approved this morning.

The 823,000 sq ft tower, which is located adjacent to the Crossrail Station and Elizabeth Line at Canary Wharf, London, will be Europe’s largest and most “technologically advanced” life sciences facility.

The life sciences industry comprises companies operating in the research, development and manufacturing of pharmaceuticals and demand for its facilities in London have heated up in recent years.

In May, British Land opened a stack of modular labs in Canada Water in collaboration with Australian pension fund AustralianSuper.

Canary Wharf Group and Kadans Science Partner are the brains behind the new East London development.

“This is a significant milestone in our development of a world-class life sciences hub at Canary Wharf,” Shobi Khan, chief of Canary Wharf Group said.

“While the North Quay development is an integral focal point, we have been working in tandem to nurture and grow our current life sciences community and we have built real momentum this year through leasing success and working with our partners Kadans to develop bespoke and innovative new facilities.”

The Wharf already hosts a number of other life sciences businesses including NHS funded sites.

The North Quay development is set to open in 2027.