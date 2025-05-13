New immigration plans could reverse the UK’s tech exodus

The UK government’s recently unveiled immigration white paper has triggered cautious optimism across the tech sector, as policymakers aim to reverse a talent bottleneck that many say has long stifled innovation and growth.

As part of a broader industrial strategy targeting sectors like AI, quantum, and green tech, the paper outlines steps to widen access to skilled worker visas.

It also outlines plans to streamline the existing routes for high-potential researches.

Among the proposals outlined are a “targeted and capped expansion” of high potential individual (HPI) visas, and reforms to the ‘global talent’ visa, which is aimed at simplifying application criteria for designers and researchers alike.

The government have also revealed that it will double the number of workers overseas firms are able to send to the UK to help establish a local presence.

“The UK’s startup ecosystem runs on global talent – but right now, the visa system is too slow, too costly, and too complex,” said RTP Global investor, Ewa Kompowska.

“These proposals are a step in the right direction, especially for deeptech and AI companies, but not yet the leap we need.”

Start-ups and scale-ups in areas such as AI and quantum have been increasingly vocal about recruitment challenges.

A post-pandemic talent crunch, along with competition from better-funded rivals across the pond and globally, has made hiring specialised roles increasingly hard.

This risk of talent and innovation exiting the UK can be seen through recent acquisitions of UK tech firms, like Doordash recently buying UK-based Deliveroo.

Sector concerns

While the sector has broadly welcomed the white paper’s direction, critics have criticised the deal for being insufficient, claiming that structural issues remain unaddressed.

The paper has particularly garnered critique around mid level hires and late-stage scale up support.

Chris Erven, co-founder of KETS Quantum Security, warned that the reforms’ focus on high-level talent may be overlooking various essential startup roles.

“Founders don’t just need rock star engineers,” he said, “they need developers, designers, and product managers who are crucial to getting products off the ground.”

Meanwhile, others have pointed to inconsistencies in messaging.

While the paper promoted wider access for skilled migrants, it was also released alongside a broader government push to reduce net migration, including tougher rhetoric around border control.

“If the main message coming through is one of the new barriers and a less welcoming environment overall, then the government must work harder to ensure its message to tech talent isn’t lost in translation,” said Bella Rhodes, talent policy lead at the Startup Coalition.

Reform as part of industrial strategy

These immigration reforms form part of a wider economic push towards AI and technology.

In January, Prime Minister Keir Starmer revealed the ‘AI opportunities action plan’, attracting £14bn in investment commitments while promising over 13,000 new jobs.

Yet, recent visa changes – including a rise in application fees and salary thresholds – have already driven skilled worker visa applications down by 20 per cent since April last year.

The white paper shows signs of a potential policy pivot, but questions remain over its alignment with the nation’s wider industrial ambitions.

“The government’s goals of reducing migration while attracting top global talent might seem contradictory”, said Sacha Woolridge, head of immigration at law firm Birketts. “But, they can work together – if the system is designed to fill urgent gaps and support long-term development”.

A consultation by the Migration Avisory Committee is now underway, looking into why critical systems like tech and engineering remain dependent on overseas workers.

Industry bodies have claimed that it represents a key opportunity for engagement.

Positive outlook

The UK has historically struggled to convert early stage innovation into long term industrial advantage.

As tech leaders continue to cite a lack of growth-stage capital and talent access as key constraints, many see immigration reform as a form of test, challenging the government’s commitment to its ‘build here, scale here, stay here” ambition.

“The innovation is here,” said Russ Shaw CBE, founder of Tech London Advocates. “But unless we get the right policy infrastructure – across immigration, funding and regulation – growth will continue to happen elsewhere.”