New images: Eataly food emporium confirms Broadgate opening for early 2021

Italian food market and global phenomenon Eataly will finally open its doors to the UK public in early 2021 with a flagship space on Broadgate, in the heart of the City of London.

The 40,000 sq ft site, situated next to Liverpool Street station, will house three restaurants, a market with over 5,000 Italian products, the capital’s biggest Italian winery as well as a cookery school and on-site cheese making.

Eataly was launched in Turin in 2007 as an urban hub for local artisan food producers and chefs, and has taken the world by storm since. There are now some 39 million visitors to their 42 sites across 15 countries.

City lunch-breakers will also be able to grab and go sandwiches and pasta from a host of takeout food producers, with speciality ingredients from Italy and more everyday products sourced from local farms.

The opening will create around 300 jobs across a range of positions and is one of the first major investments in hospitality in London since the Covid-19 pandemic struck at the start of the year.

Eataly Chief Executive Nicola Farinetti told City A.M.: “London has been a key target in our global expansion plans for some time now and we’re happy to be bringing our vision and a love of high-quality food to the UK. Eataly is all about taking the Italian gastronomic culture abroad, making it accessible to all in a celebration of the craft, taste and traditions of Italian food and drink.

“Bringing people together is at the heart of what we

do and this is even more important in the current climate,” he continued.

Read more: Our guide to the best new restaurant-at-home offerings in London