New campaign to champion £1.65tn UK asset management industry

The City of London Corporation is launching a campaign promoting the UK as a leading global investment management centre.

Britain is the world’s second largest investment management centre accounting for approximately 15 per cent of some £11tn assets under management globally. The City of London Corporation today announced the launch of Global Investment Futures, a campaign led jointly with the Department for International Trade and the Investment Association, which aims to promote and showcase the strength of the UK’s position in the field post-Brexit.

“Our position at the crossroads of Europe’s biggest financial and tech sectors make us one of the globe’s foremost hubs for innovation,” said Vincent Keaveny, the Lord Mayor of the City of London.

“Our unique combination of time zone, language, legal system, global talent, and financial services ecosystem which makes us truly a gateway to global capital and advice,” he continued.

The policy chair at the City of London Corporation, Catherine McGuinness, said that “investment management is one of the UK’s great untold success stories.” McGuinness pointed out that the industry directly employs 42,000 people around the country and supports the jobs of at least 72,000 others in related sectors.

“Let’s highlight these strengths, while continuing to build on them. We can be proud of the services which the UK can offer,” McGuinness said.

“The UK is the home of the world’s leading investment managers,” said Chris Cummings, the chief executive of the Investment Association.

“The industry is pioneering innovation in a market with a global outlook, high standards for stewardship, conducive regulation and a culture that is diverse and rich in talent – and where people are focused on client needs,” Cummings added.

