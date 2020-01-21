New app allows jetsetters to manage passports and visas on mobile

Globetrotters will be able to manage multiple passports and visa requirements on their mobiles thanks to a new app launched today.



Passport Index allows users to compare passports and their visa needs, meaning travellers with multiple passports can see which document is best for any given destination.



The app was launched at the World Economic Forum in Davos by Arton Capital, a Canadian financial advisory firm specialising in international travel.



Arton, which recently opened an office in London, advises high net worth clients on how to gain residency or citizenship through a range of investor schemes in those countries.



The practice — often referred to as citizenship by investment — allows wealthy individuals and their families to become passport holders by committing a certain amount of money to the country.



Aspiring UK residents can apply for a tier 1 investor visa, which is valid for three years, if they commit a minimum of £2m. They can then apply to settle with further investment.



In addition to its visa services, Passport Index allows jetsetters to track their trips and to get details about their passports by scanning the cover.



The app will also tap in the global mobility score, which ranks global passports according to freedom of movement and visa-free travel available to holders.



“Passport Index mobile app is for any and all travellers, but global citizens with multiple passports will enjoy it the most,” the company said. “There is no better way to manage travel on multiple passports.”

Main image credit: Passport Index

