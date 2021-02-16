New: Adidas confirm plans to sell Reebok brand

Global sports brand Adidas has announced plans to sell its Reebok brand.

The German giant bought the US firm for almost $4bn in the mid-noughties, as part of an effort to take on Nike in the States.

In a statement released Tuesday lunchtime, Adidas said it would start a “formal process aimed at divesting Reebok.”

The marriage has proved to be an unhappy one, with analysts suggesting the firm could fetch only half the sum Adidas paid.

Adidas had floated plans to rid themselves of the brand at the end of 2020.

Adidas boss Kasper Rorsted said: “After careful consideration, we have come to the conclusion that Reebok and adidas will be able to significantly better realize their growth potential independently of each other.”