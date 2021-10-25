Networks agree to block foreign fraudster calls

UK phone networks have agreed to automatically block calls made from abroad if they show up as a UK number in order to prevent fraud.

The telecoms regulator believe that blocking calls will prevent “hundreds of millions of scam calls” every year.

It was discovered that scammers targeted nearly 45 million people with fraudulent texts and calls over the summer.

Landline users were particularly vulnerable, with 61 per cent of people over aged 75 reporting a scam call to their house phone.

Under the new rules, only calls from roaming mobiles and legitimate call centres will be allowed. The NICC, the UK telecoms standards body, which represents major networks including 02, TalkTalk and Virgin, requested these new rules.

Some major networks have already begun blocking the calls with the others expected to follow within months.